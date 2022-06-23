UPDATE (3:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 23): NTSB investigators are expected to arrive at the crash site at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

An update is expected before 6:00 p.m.

UPDATE (11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22): 13 News talked to witnesses and officials on the scene about the tragic helicopter crash that happened Wednesday afternoon that killed six people.

Bobbi Childs says she lives just up the road from where this happened. She says she started to see smoke and flames from what she thought was a crash on Blair Mountain Highway or Route 17.

Once she got closer, she saw the heartbreaking scene.

I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at. You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him. Bobbi Childs, Witness

The captain and five others were in the Bell UH-1B helicopter when it crashed.

Logan County Ambulance Authority Chief of Operations Ray Bryant says there’s no word yet on what caused this. He says the aircraft is from this region.

The cockpit of the aircraft is burned up. The tail boom is laying across the road. It is recognizable, we knew it was a local helicopter. It was recognizable as soon as we got on scene. Ray Bryant, Logan County Ambulance Authority Chief of Operations

While they are still assessing the situation, the entrance at the corner near Kelly Hollow Road will remain blocked off.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area altogether while they continue their work.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to be in the area on Thursday to investigate.

UPDATE (8:27 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22): According to Ray Bryant, Logan Ambulance Authority Chief of Operations, all six people who were aboard the Bell UH-1B helicopter died when it crashed.

The Logan County Commission would like to offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy. Our prayers are with them. Diana Barnette, Logan County Commissioner

UPDATE (6:33 p.m. on June 22): According to the Federal Aviation Administration, six people were on board a Bell UH-1B helicopter that crashed near Route 17 in Logan County. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Route 17 is also known as Blair Mountain Highway, which is located on Kelly Mountain.

UPDATE (5:50 p.m. on June 22): The Federal Aviation Administration says a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. this evening, June 22, 2022, near Route 17 in Logan County.

FAA officials say it is not known at this time how many people were on board the helicopter. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate the cause of the crash and provide updates as available.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A helicopter crash has been reported at the top of Kelly Mountain in Logan County.

Sheriff Paul Clemens confirms that two department units are on the scene with more headed that way.

13 News is working to get more information about the crash.

This is a developing story.