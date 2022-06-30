BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The final weeks of June and first week of July mark two widely celebrated national holidays, Juneteenth on June 19 and Independence Day on July 4.

But as one of the lesser-known holidays, National Social Media Day is observed on June 30.

The commemoration of the odd holiday began in 2010, and a digital media platform/news website/entertainment company called Mashable is credited as its founder.

National Social Media Day’s purpose is to celebrate the arena of social media and the way it has forever changed the way we interact and communicate with each other.

YouTube and Facebook are currently the most popular social media platforms among the United State’s 270.1 million active social media users and statistics indicate that the average user spends approximately two hours and 14 minutes on social media daily.

Those who choose to observe National Social Media Day are encouraged to celebrate by posting something on their favorite social media platform and using the hashtag #SocialMediaDay