OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead after being rescued by lifeguards from the Gulf of Mexico in Okaloosa County, deputies said Tuesday.

According to a news release by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, first responders responded to a call to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:12 p.m.

Deputies state that a group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore.

One of the individuals, a man, went under and lifeguards stated he was not breathing when pulled out.

Despite immediate lifesaving measures taken, deputies said the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.

OCSO later confirmed through a Twitter update, that the victim was identified as Ryan Mallett of Arkansas.

Mallett played college football at Arkansas, and he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

The White Hall School District stated in a Facebook post, “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

