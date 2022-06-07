TIJUANA (Border Report) — For most of Sunday night and into Monday morning, more than 350,000 customers in Tijuana and other Northern Baja California communities had no electricity.

Sporadic outages began around 5 p.m. Sunday and kept increasing as the night went on.

A private electricity generating plant in the city of Mexicali, about 120 miles east of Tijuana, is being blamed for the blackouts, although no specific cause was given.

According to Mexico’s Center for National Energy Control, more outages were ordered as a way to ease the strain on the rest of the grid for fear of a total lapse in power for the entire region.

It also said that at 6:30 p.m. another and wider outage was ordered leaving another 260,000 people without power.

The lack of power affected many areas in Tijuana and in the cities of Tecate and Rosarito.

Tijuana’s fire department and the area’s Red Cross did not report any emergencies related to the lack of electricity.

Two people were reported trapped in elevators but were rescued without incident.

Baja California’s Electric Commission said that by 9:30 p.m. most people had their electric service restored.

But as of Monday morning, there were many traffic signals and streetlights not operating in many areas of Tijuana.