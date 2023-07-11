PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Double red flags have been flying quite a bit this summer along the emerald coast. A Bay County commissioner has teamed up with local law enforcement to put together 500 signs, warning people of the dangers.

Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease knew something needed to be done after seven drownings last month in just two weeks.

“A lot of our visitors when they come to town, have a lot of signs to look at, and they were ignoring the flag warning signs and we all know the results of that,” Pease said.

They produced the signs and volunteers began assembling them.

“We also have double red flags ordered that go on top of the signs so the first thing the tourists will see here, the double red flags, and then they’ll read the sign that the gulf is closed and if they go in the water, it’s a $500 fine,” Pease said.

It’s all hands on deck to get all 500 and placed along county and city-limit beaches. Including some help from local beach vendors who will place them behind their businesses when double red flags are flying.

“We are so fortunate that our beach vendors are so a part of our community and so helpful during emergencies, they always have been, and they don’t get near enough credit,” Pease said.

Monday night 17 Bay County Sheriff’s Office Cadets helped make more warning signs.

“It helps in that way so people understand, like, what it means when there’s dangerous waters and not to go out,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Sierra Myers said.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez and Sheriff Tommy Ford are also helping with the process of making all these warning signs.