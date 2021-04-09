National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes hit Arklamiss on Wednesday night

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes were spawned in the Arklamiss during Wednesday night’s storms.

In Ouachita Parish, a EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 85 mph started in Downsville at approximately 6:48 PM on Wednesday. The tornado only lasted for 3 minutes but traveled roughly 2.8 miles.

The tornado started near the intersection of Abe Benton Road and Sibley Road, just northwest of Calhoun. The tornado tracked east-northeast for a few miles and did minor tree damage across Highway 151, Francis Road, Leon Linder Road, and Route 837 coming into Eureka. The NWS says little to no structure damage was found.

In Morehouse Parish, an EF-1 tornado tracked just north of Bastrop. That tornado had a maximum wind speed of 104 mph.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in West Carroll Parish just south of the Arkansas/Louisiana border, and tracked northeast to Kilbourne. The tornado, which had max wind speeds of 95 mph, moved into Arkansas for a short time before lifting.

In Arkansas, an EF-0 tornado touched down southwest of Eudora in Chicot County, Arkansas. That tornado had estimated max wind speeds of 85 mph.

All of these details are from preliminary surveys and the National Weather Service says more information will be released soon.