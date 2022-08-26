JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) — Multiple people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday evening, officials said.

Several people reported back pain after riding the El Toro roller coaster, a Six Flags spokesperson confirmed. Five people were taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated. El Toro has since been closed for inspection, the spokesperson said.

Additional details about how the people were hurt on the ride were not immediately available.

WPIX has reached out to New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs, which has a Carnival-Amusement Ride Safety Unit.

There have been a number of incidents at the Six Flags location in recent years. In 2020, guests were briefly stuck on rides during a short power outage.

In 2021, a log flume malfunction sent two people to the hospital. The El Toro roller coaster along with Nitro and Joker were also briefly shut down over problems in 2021.