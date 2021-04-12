1 dead, officer injured in shooting at Knoxville, TN high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — One person is dead, and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Knoxville area high school, officials said.

Knoxville Police say officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on a report of a male subject possibly armed inside the school. When they approached the subject, shots were fired.

One male died at the scene. Another person is in custody.

The Knoxville Police Department officer that was shot has been transported to UT Medical Center.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told NewsNation affiliate WATE she spoke to the officer who was shot, and that they are awake and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Kincannon said the officer is in good spirits, and says he would rather this happen to him than to someone else.

“The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families,” said Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children.



Credit: Knoxville Police Twitter







The Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency are responding to the scene according to the agency.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement calling it a “difficult and tragic situation.” He added it is “apparently a school shooting,” but did not have a lot of details yet.

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support. — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 12, 2021

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WATE contributed to this report