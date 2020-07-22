14 people shot after exchange of gunfire after South Side funeral: police

CHICAGO — Fourteen people were shot after an exchange of gunfire following a funeral in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

First Deputy Eric Carter said aound 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone inside a black car driving near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 1018 W. 79th Street opened fired at the attendees of a funeral. Police said the attendees then exchanged gunfire.

The black car eventually came to a stop when it crashed on Carpenter Street. Police said the people inside, which could have been up to four, exited the car and fled.

One person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The people shot were taken to five different area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said there were no juveniles who were shot.

Police said they found about 60 shell casings at the scene.

Police are asking community members to provide officials with any information that can help their investigation.

No further information was provided.