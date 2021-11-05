All clear given at Yale after bomb threat evacuates several campus buildings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Law enforcement agencies declared Yale University buildings safe Friday, hours after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of several buildings.
All buildings were cleared and all roads in the area reopened just before 7 p.m., according to Mayor Justin Elicker’s office.
Ten buildings on campus were evacuated in response to a call claiming that bombs had been placed in several buildings, university officials said. The call came in at 1:51 p.m. to the non-emergency line, Interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said.
The following buildings were evacuated:
- Bass Library
- Bingham Hall
- Branford College
- Grace Hopper College
- Jonathan Edwards College
- Saybrook College
- University Theatre
- Vanderbilt Hall
- Welch Hall
- Yale Art Gallery
Old Campus was blocked off to traffic and passersby. York, Elm, College, and Crown streets were closed until all buildings were cleared.
New Haven Fire, New Haven Police, Yale University Police, State Police, Department of Homeland Security, and specialized hazardous device teams were on scene.
Students and staff initially gathered on the New Haven Green. Just before 5 p.m., displaced students were moved to Schwarzman Center and Lanman Center while the investigation continued.
University officials are updating its Emergency Management site as more information becomes available.
Many businesses in the area shut down for the rest of the day.
The source of the threats remained under investigation Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.