(WXIN) – Fans of Baja Blast will have an easier time finding the drink in 2024.

The Mountain Dew flavor started as a Taco Bell exclusive in 2004. As it grew in popularity over the years, PepsiCo released limited quantities in stores on a seasonal basis.

For the most part, though, quenching your thirst for Baja Blast meant making a Taco Bell run.

That’s all changed for the new year. As the lime-flavored soft drink marks its 20th anniversary, you’ll find Baja Blast cans and bottles at stores nationwide year-round for the very first time.

The brand has also set up a special website where fans can enter a sweepstakes and collect points to redeem for Baja Blast gear.

“Mountain Dew Baja Blast has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way,” said JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing. “Nothing’s better than giving fans what they’ve asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long.”

Baja Blast is also set to make its Super Bowl debut this year, with PepsiCo revealing the brand will make its “first-ever onscreen appearance” during the big game.