JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility held steady overnight and into Monday morning. All tanks maintained storage levels overnight.

They said the total plant output is currently meeting the goal of 87 PSI. However, there are additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made at the plant.

According to officials, all of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure. If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, report it at https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

On Sunday, leaders said the liquid soda ash feed was re-established and progress was made in improving and restoring the solids treatment process. The membrane plant capacity also increased due to completed repairs.

Work will continue in the plant on Monday on both the membrane and conventional systems with city staff and mutual aid teams from Mississippi and Georgia rural water associations. There is also staff assisting from the Louisiana State Department of Health.

Leaders said the focus on Monday is to continue to restore the sludge plant to full operation. The Anhydrous Ammonia tank leak has been stopped.

The city hopes to be able to begin the sampling process midweek. Jackson remains under a boil water notice.