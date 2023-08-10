IOWA — More Iowa and Iowa State football players have now been charged in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s sports gambling investigation.

Three University of Iowa football players, a University of Iowa graduate assistant, and three Iowa State University football players have been charged with tampering with records in the case.

According to a criminal complaint Arland Bruce IV, who was a football player for UI for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons, engaged in a scheme with a man named Vincent Bruce to disguise Arland’s identity to allow him to place sports wagers. The complaint also accuses Arland of allowing then fellow teammate, Harry Reginald Bracy II (also known as Reggie), to also use the sports wagering account to place bets.

Arland allegedly placed 132 online sports wagers that totaled over $4,342, eleven of which were for Iowa football events during the 2021-2022 season while he was a player, court documents state. He also placed eight wagers on Iowa football events during the 2022-2023 season, according to court documents.

Bracy is accused of placing 66 online sports wagers that totaled over $715 while underage, a criminal complaint states. Eight of those wagers were on Iowa football events that included games he participated in as a player, the complaint states.

A third Iowa football player, Jack Johnson, allegedly used his mother’s identity to disguise his identity to place sports wagers, according to court documents. Johnson is accused of placing over 480 sports wagers that totaled over $2,500, with over 380 of those wagers being placed while he was underage, a criminal complaint states. At least four wagers were placed on Iowa football events while he was a member of the team and he allegedly placed 11 wagers on Iowa basketball events, the complaint states.

Owen O’Brien, a graduate assistant for the Iowa football program since Dec. 2022, used his mother’s identity to disguise his identity in order to place sports wagers, according to court documents.

O’Brien placed over 350 sports wagers while he was underage that totaled over $3,047, court documents state. Eleven wagers were placed on Iowa sporting events, three of which on football events during the 2022 season while he was a staff member for the program, according to court documents.

Iowa State University football player, DeShawn Hanika, is also accused of using his mother’s identity in order to place wagers on Iowa State basketball events, a criminal complaint states. Hanika allegedly placed 288 online wagers that totaled over $1,262 with 70 of those wagers being placed on basketball games while he was a football player, the complaint states.

Isaiah Lee allegedly used his fiancé’s personal information to disguise his identity to place sports wagers on Iowa State football events, according to court documents. Lee is accused of placing 115 wagers totaling over $855 and 21 of those wagers involved football events that Lee participated in, court documents state.

Jirehl L Brock is accused of using a woman’s identity to place sports wagers on Iowa State basketball and football events, a criminal complaint states. Brock placed 1,327 wagers that totaled over $12,050, the complaint states. Of those wagers, 13 were on Iowa State basketball events and four were on football events, two of which were on games he participated in, the complaint states.

According to court records, Hanika, Lee, and Brock are all ordered to appear at an initial court appearance on Aug. 23.