Stock photo of bull moose. (Moose that died is not pictured) (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A moose in Steamboat Springs, Colorado has died after it jumped from a second-story deck, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

On Sunday, rangers with CPW responded to a call about a moose at the Steamboat Ski Resort, located about 160 miles northwest of Boulder.

When they arrived, rangers discovered that a moose had apparently jumped off the second-story deck of a building, broken its neck and died from the injuries.

CPW said they could not confirm if the moose was agitated or how close it was to people when the incident happen.

Rangers removed the moose from the resort and donated its body. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Last week, CPW found a dead mother moose near Steamboat Springs. A cause of death had not been determined, and the district wildlife manager told the Steamboat Pilot there were no obvious signs of trauma.

“How we found it does indicate it found a place to lay down before it died, so probably something internal, but no real clear idea other than that,” David Rehak Suma said.

What to do if you come near a moose

Living among wildlife is very common in Colorado and it’s important to respect their space when you come in contact.

Moose are Colorado’s largest big game animal, and the adults can weigh between 800 to 1,200 pounds.

CPW said moose are very protective of their territory and young, and the presence of dogs is often the biggest cause of conflict.

If a moose charges you, here’s what CPW said you should do:

Run away as fast as possible

Get behind a large tree, rock or other object

If you are knocked down, get up quickly

If injured, seek immediate medical attention

Report the incident to CPW as soon as possible

Moose encounters with humans are common and seeing a moose in the wild can be an exciting experience. CPW asks that you observe the moose from a distance and with common sense. The animal must be given command and respect in order to keep you and the moose safe.