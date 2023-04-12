UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): According to ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Michael Antonio Jefferson is undergoing “multiple surgeries” after being involved in a head-on crash near Mobile. Jefferson, 23, is a Mobile native and Murphy High School alum. Schefter sourced Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferson was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala. A 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Charles A. Dunn, 55, of Chatom, collided head-on with Jefferson’s Impala. Dunn was fatally injured in the collision.

Jefferson, a former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns receiver, is “considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month,” according to Schefter’s tweet. Prior to Louisiana, Jefferson played three seasons at Alabama State.

The NFL Draft is set for April 27 in Kansas City.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chatom man has died in Mobile County after being involved in a three-car-crash, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release said Charles Dunn, 55, was driving on US 43 Sunday around 7:55 p.m. when the crash happened. Dunn was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger when he and a 2019 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on. After the initial crash, Dunn’s car was hit by a 2008 Nissan Maxima.

Dunn was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened just south of Mt. Vernon. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.