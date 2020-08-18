Mississippi flag commission selects top five flag designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected their five finalists. The designs to advance to the next round.
According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, future commission meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 25 and September 2. The commission will choose a design on September 2 and report that selection to the governor and legislature.
LATEST STORIES:
- Suspect in hospital shooting extradited back to Shreveport; held on $5M bond
- Perks await anyone visiting Louisiana: deals and discounts during COVID-19
- Save the date: Bama at LSU November 14th
- Dome Fire scorches 40K acres in Mojave National Preserve at California/Nevada border
- New Orleans TV anchor’s husband is suing FAA, a year after her death