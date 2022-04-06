Kristana Payne

JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jackson Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Kristana Payne. Payne is described as a White female, standing five feet and seven inches, and weighing 120 pounds.

She also has brown hair and brown eyes. Payne las spoke with a family member in January of 2022 and was last known to have been in the Eminence Row and Bailey Avenue area.

If you know the whereabouts of Payne, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 610-960-2328 or 601-213-6154, or contact Crime Stoppers at 610-355-8477.