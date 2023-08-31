(WDAF) — While Taylor Swift prepares to perform in front of more sold-out stadiums across the United States and internationally, “The Eras Tour” is set to make a run in movie theatres, too.

The “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film will debut on movie screens on Friday, Oct. 13, the pop star shared on social media Thursday.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

The film will be available at AMC Theatres, Regals Theatres and Cinemark locations in North America.

Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $19.89 plus tax for adults and $13.13 plus tax for children and seniors.

AMC said in a news release that it upgraded its website in anticipation of high demand, so anticipate at least some wait if you’re looking to purchase tickets. This will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and other large formats, though the prices may vary for branded premium screens.

AMC said Stubs A-List members won’t be able to use their memberships to reserve tickets and it will restrict how rewards can be used toward online ticket purchases. The movie theatre also won’t accept refunds to discourage resale on secondary ticket sites.

As of 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday, visitors to AMC’s website had already found themselves in line to access online tickets, whether for the “Eras Tour” or not.

The total run time of the show is two hours and 45 minutes.

Earlier this month, Swift unveiled additional North American tour stops for her sold-out show, with new dates set for October and November 2024 and in Florida, Louisiana, Indiana and Toronto, Canada. Unsurprisingly, these shows quickly sold out during presale events.

The singer recently began the international leg of her tour in Mexico City before heading to South America, Asia, and Australia, before rounding it out in Europe next August.

Swift has spent nearly all of 2023 on tour and recently had the year’s largest album release to date with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” If the extended tour isn’t enough for Swifties, fans have also questioned whether Swift will release two more “Taylor’s Version” albums in “Reputation” and “1989.”