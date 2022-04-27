CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged.

Officials said the meteor ran parallel to the Mississippi River. Neighbors reported hearing the sound just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“I was sitting in the truck at the grocery store here, and I could see the windows vibrating. I thought, ‘They’re fighting inside.’ So, I didn’t get out the truck. I was going to wait until they came out. When she came out, I thought it must be okay, so when I walked in she said, ‘Percy, did you hear a boom?’ No, I didn’t hear a boom, but I saw the windows shaking,” said Percy Lynch, who lives in Claiborne County.

The sound from the meteor was also heard in Warren County, Jefferson County and Brookhaven.