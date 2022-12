CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is up once again, just in time for one person to get lucky for the holidays.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $354 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. The cash value is $186.9 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 1-21-36-46-52 and Mega Ball: 16.

October was the last time a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold. That was in Florida where the winner claimed a share of $494 million.

Tickets are $2 each. The drawing is held at 11 p.m.