The Mega Millions jackpot has crossed the half-billion mark for the second time this year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After Tuesday evening’s drawing claimed no victors, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year will have its next drawing on Friday evening.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn on Tuesday evening, which were 3, 4, 33, 36, 52, and the gold Mega Ball 17, making the current jackpot jump to an estimated $510 million — a value of $266.8 million for the cash payout option.

Mega Millions announced there were ticket holders in Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas that took home smaller $1 million wins after Tuesday evening’s drawing. Nineteen ticket holders also won third-tier prizes.

If there are no winners in Friday’s drawing, the jackpot would become the 11th largest in the game’s history. There have only been three times when the jackpot was higher than $1 billion — the most recent being a $1.337 billion jackpot awarded in July.

Last month, a Powerball jackpot grew to a record-breaking $2.04 billion. The winning ticket was sold in Southern California.