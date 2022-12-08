(WJW) – McDonald’s is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.

It’s part of Week 1 of the fast food chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion, which kicked off Monday, Dec. 5.

The deals are only available for customers who order through the McDonald’s app.

Customers also have the chance to win the “McDonald’s for Life” sweepstakes, which offers up to two free meals a week for 50 years.

This Saturday and Sunday, you can pick a McDouble or McChicken and get a four-piece McNugget, medium drink and small fry for $4.

Can’t make it this time around? The $0.50 double cheeseburgers will be back on Dec. 22 and 23, among other deals throughout the month.

“SZN of Sharing” deals will continue through Christmas. Learn more about them right here.