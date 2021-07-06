Massive galactic structure discovered, by accident, with Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WOWK) – Astronomers at the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in West Virginia discovered a massive, previously-unknown structure in the Milky Way galaxy, according to a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal in mid-June.

The first discovery happened with a smaller telescope but researchers had to bring in a larger, 20-meter telescope to confirm the unexpected observation.

Sometimes, in our galaxy, not everything is visible to the naked eye and that’s what is happening here. This discovery was made using radio spectrum. Essentially, the astronomers are able to see things with the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope, which looks like a large dish. Since the GBT has a high level of sensitivity, it was able to detect this extremely large structure that’s made up of molecular gas, versus a physical moon or planet. Right now, the people doing the research believe the structure extends far into the distant parts of the Milky Way galaxy.

“To be even more sure, we tried several different independent signal processing techniques on the GBT and 20-meter results to attempt to remove the feature as if it were from the instrumental background, rather than a real signal, and none of these methods managed to remove it,” said researcher Philip Engelke.

1-4: Typical narrow-line emission from the OH molecule from spiral arms. 5: A new, broad, and faint structure from the OH molecule–in and between the spiral arms. Credit: NSF/GBO/P.Vosteen

The researchers went through another exhaustive 100 hours of observations at many different points across parts of the galaxy and found that it has a similar shape and extent of other components known about within the galactic structure. These observations had proven, the accidental finding was a real thing.

According to the GBT staff, “the existence of this massive structure has implications for star formation theories, as well as the structure, make-up, and total mass of the interstellar medium.”

The find dates back to 2012, when astronomer Ron Allen, a professor with the Physics and Astronomy Department of Johns Hopkins University, stumbled across emissions that led to the discovery.

However, Allen died in August 2020, just as his research was being drafted. So his former PhD students stepped in and finished the work for publication in the Astrophysical Journal.

Michael Busch said, “Ron was an incredible mentor, a brilliant astronomer, and a great friend to me… I will miss him dearly.” Engelke added, who completed his doctorate in 2019, “We were very lucky to have known him. Ron was truly excited about this discovery, and I know he would have been proud of the result. Michael and I look forward to continued research inspired by this discovery.”

Photos taken by GBO PR Specialist Jill Malusky, 7-30-20 Credit NSF/GBO 20

To learn more about Green Bank Observatory science and to see research opportunities visit their website.

The Green Bank Observatory is a facility of the National Science Foundation and is operated by Associated Universities, Inc.

The Green Bank Observatory has more on the technical aspects of this massive structure: