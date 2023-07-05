STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WJW) – A Massachusetts woman who was reported missing last week has been found alive at a state park, local officials said Tuesday.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, had gotten stuck in a “swamp-like” area at Borderland State Park and remained there for “at least three days,” police said.

Tetewsky was found Tuesday by hikers who heard her screaming for help.

The hikers, unable to free Tetewsky themselves, contacted police, who deployed ATVs to rescue her.

“Emma was conscious and alert and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation,” police said in a Facebook post.

Tetewsky was last seen by residents in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 26. Her family reported her missing the following day.

Tetewsky did not have a cell phone or money with her at the time.

“The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help,” police said.