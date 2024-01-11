

IRVING, TX (WNTZ) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced today that it will air “A Granddaughter’s Dream,” a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his wife Coretta Scott King, across all of its owned or partner television stations starting Saturday, January 13, coinciding with the national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The half-hour program features Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of the slain civil rights leader and his wife.

At just 15 years old, Ms. King penned “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” a picture book published this month. She describes it as a love letter to her grandparents. Reporter/Anchor Donna Terrell of KLRT-TV (Fox16) in Little Rock, Arkansas, traveled to Atlanta, where she conducted an in-depth interview with Ms. King and her mother, Arndrea Waters King, President of the Drum Major Institute. The interviews took place on the campus of Spelman College, a historically black college attended by five generations of women in the King family.

During the interview, the fierce and determined teenager expressed her belief that she had been called to fulfill her grandfather’s dream. She discussed the influence of the grandparents she never met and the significance of the King family legacy. Ms. King emphasized that it is time for a new generation to pick up the torch and raise their voices, a sentiment she has echoed since the age of nine, captivating crowds around the country.

Last year, Ms. King delivered the keynote address at Clemson University’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. She said of her grandparents, “I feel that somehow, they are with me and that our spirits are joined in the quest for a just, loving, and peaceful world. I am very proud to be their granddaughter, but I am also challenged by their inspiring legacy of vision, courage, and competent leadership. And I know that I’m not alone.”

Nexstar’s owned or partner television stations will begin airing “A Granddaughter’s Dream” on Saturday, January 13. Among the markets airing the half-hour program on Dr. Martin Luther King Day:

WPIX-TV New York 7:30 p.m. ET

KTLA-TV Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. PT

WGN-TV Chicago 7:00 p.m. CT

WPHL-TV Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. ET

KDAF-TV Dallas 6:30 p.m. CT

KIAH-TV Houston 6:30 p.m. CT

WDCW-TV Washington, D.C. 7:30 p.m. ET

In addition to the special programming by Nexstar and its partner television stations, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today a $10,000 donation to the Drum Major Institute to commemorate this year’s holiday and the legacy of Dr. King.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company producing and distributing engaging local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms. This includes more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group, comprising top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets, reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill, and NewsNationNow.com, collectively form a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, visit nexstar.tv.