‘March for Justice’ walk scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The March for Justice walk in honor of George Floyd is set to begin at 2 p.m. in Nashville.

Organizers said they hope to show fellow Americans that they stand with them.

Their event page had the following statement:

We are a community of diverse cultural and various traditions in our great music city and as Community members, we stand shoulder to shoulder justice and equality for the black community, and this mission can only be realized by recognizing privilege and leveraging power to create equitable spaces. March for Justice

The walk is set to begin at The John Seigenthaler Pedestrians Bridge. People will walk the bridge and then walk onto Broadway, City Hall and take a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.

Officials said those involved in the walk will lie down on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time prosecutors said Floyd was held down by an officer’s knee last week.

Organizers encourage everyone to participate in social distancing and to wear masks.

Officials said posters and other visuals are welcome so long as they are respectful.