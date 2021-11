PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found at the jetties at St. Andrews State Park.

The man was identified as Jonathan Lee Sampson, 30. Sampson was reported missing to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

He was last seen on October 29, near the Front Beach Road Walmart. His body was turned over to the Medical Examiner for autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office said foul play was not suspected in the case.