Man with body armor, 5 guns arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — Authorities say police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor, just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Atlantic Station Publix where the manager told them an armed man entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom.

Officers held the man for questioning. According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all concealed.

Police said the 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Police were also investigating a suspicious package at the same location around 5:30 p.m. EST, WXIA reports.

The incident comes days after one gunman killed 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and another killed eight people at spas in the greater Atlanta area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.