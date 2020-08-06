Man Charged in Murder of Fort Hood Soldier

Harker Heights, TX- One man has been arrested for the murder of a Fort Hood soldier found in May.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was charged with Murder and arrested on August 5th, after the body of 27-year-old Brandon Scott Rosecrans was discovered in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights on May 18th.

An investigation into the murder revealed that the victim and suspect were traveling together in

the victim’s vehicle before the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim. The victim was

removed from the vehicle and left in the area adjacent to the roadway in the 2100 block of Fuller

Lane.

Rosecrans’s vehicle was later found burning the same night. the investigation into that incident is still ongoing .