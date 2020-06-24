Man charged in 1981 cold case murder receives 5–18 years in prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man convicted in Harrison County of second-degree murder in the 1981 killing of a young boy was sentenced Thursday in front of Judge Thomas Bedell.

In March, a jury convicted William Jeffries of killing 7-year-old Conrad Roger “C.R.” Diaz.

Jeffries, who was 17 at the time of the incident, received the sentence of 5–18 years in prison. Because Jeffries was under the age of 18 at the time of the crime, the court could have chosen to charge him as a minor; however it did not, according to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office.

As per West Virginia state code, the sentencing for the crime had to be consistent with rules and regulations for the crime of second-degree murder that would have been tried in 1981, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Also, the court declined to allow Jeffries an alternative sentence, such as home confinement, and did not give a recommendation to the parole board on the length of his 5–18 year sentence, according to the prosecutor’s office.