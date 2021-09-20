Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes Southern California

(KTLA) – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Southern California at 7:58 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located in Carson, in Los Angeles County.

As of about 8:30 p.m., the city of Carson received no reports of earthquake-caused damage, though some residents expressed concern about flaring at a nearby Marathon Petroleum refinery.

Currently no reported damage in the City of Carson after M4.4 earthquake. Normal safety flaring is occurring at the refinery with no danger to the public. Assessments are continuing. #CarsonEarthquake — Ready Carson (@ReadyCarson) September 18, 2021

A spokesperson for Marathon confirmed the flares, which are “safety devices,” were “functioning as intended,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Though there were no major injuries or damage reported, those who felt the earthquake were still shaken.

Carson resident Deshon Harris said the quake shook his car “like crazy.”

“If you can shake a 4,000 pound car, it’s a problem,” Harris said.

Hundreds of reactions poured in after news of the quake was posted to KTLA’s Facebook page, with one person calling the temblor “a scary one.”

“I literally heard it coming,” the Facebook user wrote. “The house was rumbling for a good 10 seconds.”

Another user doubted that even preliminary magnitude of 4.4 was high enough, saying they believed the quake “was way bigger than that.”

The moment magnitude is 4.3. The focal mechanism shows a strike-slip at 15 km depth. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 18, 2021

A magnitude 3.0 aftershock struck near Carson at 11:06 p.m., according to the USGS.