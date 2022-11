EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., opened its private rental availability this week. On the ice rink’s closed days, it will be available for rent for private parties for birthdays, businesses, organizations, and more.

The party availability, or closed dates, are as follows:

November 28 – December 1

December 5 – December 8

December 12 – December 15

For more information on operation hours of MAD on Ice, click here. To fill out a party request form, click here.