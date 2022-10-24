KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The second location of Macy’s Place Pizzeria is on track to open in Kenmore on Monday, Sept. 12, owner Nick Argy told News 4.

Argy said in July that he was planning a second location at 3100 Delaware Ave., replacing the former Jacobi and Son’s at the intersection of Delaware and Hamilton Blvd. He was hoping to open by football season.

The Sept. 12 opening will give Macy’s a week to iron out its workflow before the Bills’ Monday night game on Sept. 19, which is the home opener.

Macy’s first location in Cheektowaga opened in 2009. The pizzeria is known for its attention-grabbing menu — and the ensuing social media success. It’s offerings have included a chicken and waffles pizza, a pickle pizza, a Thanksgiving pizza, and even a pie with chicken fingers and macaroni and cheese.

The new pizza spot will be four doors down from the new Kenmore location of Fattey Beer Co.