LULAC launches ‘We want her alive!’ campaign for missing soldier

KILLEEN, TX (KLAS) — Two months after Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen disappeared, and days after her mother stood outside the base near Killeen, Texas pleading that her daughter be returned to her alive, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) launched the “#LaQuieroViva” (We want Her Alive) campaign.

The 20-year-old solider was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot of the Fort Hood Army Base, located over 150 miles south of Dallas in the central region of Texas. Guillen was wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants, her her car keys and wallet were left behind in the armory room but her cell phone is still missing.

Last week, an official confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspected foul play in the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, while the family says she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors and that she did not report the harassment because she was afraid of retaliation.

“Vanessa is our daughter, our sister, our wife and LULAC will not stop crying out, ‘LA QUIERO VIVA!’ until she is brought home to her family and to our community. We will not rest.” Elsie Valdes-Ramos, National Vice-President for Women – LULAC

On Twitter, Fort Hood officials are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170.

LULAC is asking that the U.S. Army answer for Vanessa’s disappearance with a full investigation to determine whether those under whose watch this happened were negligent in their duty. LULAC believes that conditions on the base gave rise to the type of sexual harassment Vanessa told her family she was enduring prior to her disappearance and want the Army staff at Fort Hood, to be held “accountable without excuse or exception.”

“We too, feel this mother’s pain over the many still unanswered questions she asked that day. How could her daughter simply vanish without a trace from a secured American military base? Who was behind this situation and what is the reason he or they still have not been arrested? And why is the Army only now acknowledging that there was foul play involved? This female soldier didn’t just leave on her own on April 22nd when she was called into work and never seen again.” Elsie Valdes-Ramos, National Vice-President for Women – LULAC



A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the soldier’s whereabouts. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the League of United Latin American Citizens is each contributing $25,000 to fund the reward.