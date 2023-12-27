PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While Bay County native and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson is traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Christmas day, his family was in Bay County giving back to the community that his mother said had a ‘village effect’ to his success.

Cherine Duncan along with several other members of Robinson’s family and friends spent the day at Rosenwald High School handing out a combined total of 100 holiday turkeys and hams to local families.

Robinson’s charity ‘Win Within’ does several events here in Bay County every year including a similar holiday meal giveaway around Thanksgiving and a backpack drive at the beginning of the school year.

Duncan said one of her son’s dreams was to give back to the community that gave him so much.

“This has been a dream for Janarius,” Duncan said. “It was to play football. To go to Florida State was his second dream. And the third dream was to make it in the NFL. So dreams do come true.”

Each car that pulled through was also allowed to participate in their raffle that had a host of amazing giveaways, including a $250 grand prize.