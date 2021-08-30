Local American Red Cross, Salvation Army assisting Hurricane Ida victims

WACO, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of several resources and personnel to help with recovery efforts for Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a press conference Monday that the city is now in recovery mode.

“We have been in planning efforts prior to storm, but absolutely post-storm,” Mayor Cantrell said. “You have to understand, and assess the impacts of the storm, to therefore stand up resources throughout the city.”

City leaders are urging people to stay off the streets and listen to local updates while they assess the damage.

Salvation Army Texas Emergency Services Director Alvin Migues says his team consists of people from all over Texas – and they will be camped in Gonzales, Louisiana to serve the community during this time of need.

“We’re self-sufficient. We got tents, we got cooking equipment,” Migues said. “We’ve got everything we need to start working when we get there immediately.”

16 years ago, Migues helped Hurricane Katrina survivors – so he knows what a real disaster looks like. He says the main concern is keeping his team safe while meeting the needs of people in Louisiana, as well.

“We have a team in Waco with a feeding unit that is probably going to be on the next wave coming in,” Migues said.

American Red Cross Central and South Texas Director Lucy Walsworth says they have 11 team members on post in Louisiana helping with shelters.

“Last night we had about 2,500 people spend the night at that shelter,” Walsworth said. “So what our volunteers are going to see is that with each passing date, those numbers in our shelters are going to grow.”

Walsworth says the volunteers will be there for about two weeks before rotating with new volunteers.

American Red Cross and the Salvation Army say they are also there to provide emotional and spiritual help to the people.

“We’ve responded to over three million disasters, so we’re no strangers to this,” Walsworth said.

As requested in Louisiana’s State of Emergency, Gov. Abbott has deployed personnel to support the recovery effort – including 132 firefighters from Waco and Hewitt – as part of The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

To learn how you can volunteer or donate, you can visit the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army websites.