(NewsNation) — The woman who claimed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion also says she had a child with him, according to a new report.

The Daily Beast first reported the allegations, not identifying the woman who said she came forward over concerns for her safety and privacy.

NewsNation will live stream Herschel Walker speaking at an event following allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

As Walker has denied knowing the woman, The Daily Beast further reported that the woman continued a years-long relationship with Walker after the abortion.

According to the Daily Beast, her concern with revealing her name was because she is also the mother of one of Walker’s children.

According to the news outlet, the woman showed them “credible evidence” that she is the child’s mother, and of a relationship with Walker. In addition, Walker has publicly acknowledged the child as his own.

Walker is currently in a tight race for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock. It remains to be seen how this latest scandal will affect Walker’s campaign — but since the original abortion story broke, the candidate raised more than $50,000.

Walker’s camp released a statement on his Senate campaign website on Wednesday saying, “As I have already said, there is no truth to this or any other Daily Beast report.”

While Walker has faced intense criticism— including from his own son, Christian, who called him a “liar and critic” — others have doubled down on their support for Walker.

A number of interviews done in the last 24 hours have shown people expressing support for Walker, even on the issue of abortion.

“I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate,” conservative radio host Dana Loesch said.

Still, one poll from InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 shows that Warnock regained his narrow lead of 47%, compared to Walker’s 44%, after the allegations came out.

Warnock and Walker are set to debate later this month on NewsNation.