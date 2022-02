TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades on Thursday.

Officials said the drugs were seized in multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Together, the cocaine and marijuana are worth approximately $1.06 billion, the Coast Guard said.

A chopper flew over the Coast Guard Cutter James as a crew offloaded the drugs.