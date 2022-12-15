CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County.

Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13.

According to investigators, Ivan Bubba Rawles III had just finished a service call at the home of Michael Ray Mabry and was backing down the long driveway when his vehicle became stuck. When he began walking toward the home, deputies said five pit bulls came from a nearby home and “viciously” attacked Rawles.

Investigators said Mabry came outside and fired a weapon into the air to scare off the dogs. During the incident, one of the dogs was killed.

Deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene, and Rawles was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He underwent several hours of surgery, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The owner of the dogs, David Nicholas Smith, put the four remaining dogs down himself.

Deputies said Smith was not in compliance with the county’s pit bull ordinance, and charges are pending against him once the investigation has been completed.