DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A course designed to help grant writers of all skill levels is being offered by the Sevier County Economic Development Department at Cossatot Community College at the University of Arkansas (CCCUA).

The four-day Small Business Grant Writing course will take place on Thursdays, beginning on Oct. 26 and continuing until Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly.

Tiffany Maurer, the Director of Economic Development in Sevier County, said the course will focus on bringing grant funds to Sevier County through grant writing.

The course is free to residents of Sevier County or those who own businesses in Sevier County. But those living or working outside the county may attend the course for only $25.

Maurer said she expects the course to help small businesses obtain the education and technical assistance they need to thrive.

The course will teach the basic skills needed to become successful as a grant writer, how to research grants, and the types of grants available to small businesses. Local, foundation, state, and federal grants will be discussed, and participants will develop the skills and confidence needed to apply for these grants.

Student materials are included at no extra cost.

To register for the grant writing course, contact Continuing Education at CCCUA by calling (870) 584-1178 or emailing ContinuingEducation@cccua.edu.