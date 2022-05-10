BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Representatives took a rare vote to bring back the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that was shot down in the House Education Committee last week.

Rep. Raymond Crews made a motion on the House floor to call the bill from the committee to be heard in a “Committee of the Whole” which would be a debate on the full House floor.

The motion passed and the hearing will be scheduled soon, according to the Speaker of the House.

The bill by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, looks to ban educators from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to children younger than 8th grade and would keep them from talking about their own identities at all in K-12 classrooms. To read the bill, click here.