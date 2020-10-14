Last chance to fill out 2020 U.S. Census ends Thursday, Oct. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana citizens to get their 2020 Census information filed before the Oct. 15 deadline.

“This new date leaves little time for Louisiana to make sure we have a full count,” said Edwards. “It’s critical that every household complete the census by tomorrow – in fact, please do it today. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”

To find out more information visit My2020Census.gov.

Important information to know:

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 until 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (5:59 am Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020census.gov to respond today.

to respond today. Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.

for schedule and a list of numbers. Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.

Nonresponse follow up census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently updating 2020Census.gov and Census.gov as well as all external and internal guidance to reflect the schedule update.