LaGrange Police: Drug dealer arrested on murder charge after man dies from Fentanyl overdose

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a deadly drug overdose from April 2021.

Police say on August 18, 2021, Domonta Williams, age 28, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of Ronald Lawrence.

Earlier this year on April 24, 2021, Lawrence was found dead in the 300 block of Ragland Street and investigators believed his death was the result of a drug overdose, according to police.

An investigation into Lawrence’s death began. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy to confirm the suspicions of investigators. Police say the autopsy showed Lawrence’s cause of death to be a lethal dose of the drug Fentanyl.

Investigators continued to gather evidence and interview witnesses. According to police, it was discovered that Lawrence had been buying pills from a LaGrange drug dealer that he believed to be Oxycodone 30 mg tablets, commonly known on the street as Roxicontin.

Police say they were able to obtain a sample of the substance sold to Lawrence and have it tested by the GBI. According to police the pills tested positive for fentanyl, the drug that killed Lawrence.

Following the finding of the investigation, police arrested Williams.

Williams has been charged with the following: