BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the Baton Rouge’s most popular doughnut shops has a special one-day-only freebie for the graduating class of 2022.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts announced that graduates who swing by the shop can get a free Senior Day Dozen if they show up either decked out in their cap and gown, in their 2022 swag, or simply present their student ID to a Krispy Kreme representative.

The 2022 Senior Day Dozen isn’t available for purchase to the general public, it’s a special free product that’s only available to this year’s graduates.

The special dozen includes classic varieties like Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced, and Original Glazed® doughnuts.

Baton Rouge’s Krisy Kreme is located at 5504 Plank Road, and is open 24 hours.