A sign featuring the company logo hangs at the entrance of a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – Krispy Kreme customers can enjoy a free sweet treat for St. Patrick’s Day after the company announced that it would give out free glazed doughnuts to select guests.

Guests who visit a Krispy Kreme location, either by dining in or through the drive-thru, on March 17 and are wearing green can receive a free glazed doughnut, a news release said.

The company also announced that it’s selling green glazed doughnuts by the dozen for a limited time at participating restaurants.

A photo of the new “Good as Gold” doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy_Kreme will be selling green glazed doughnuts by the dozen for a limited time. (Krispy Kreme)

The “Good as Gold” doughnut collection includes:

Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut : A golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and topped with golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.

: A golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and topped with golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend. Hat O’ Gold Doughnut : An iced chocolate doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and decorated with a sugar leprechaun hat piece.

: An iced chocolate doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and decorated with a sugar leprechaun hat piece. Golden Sprinkle Doughnut : A glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

: A glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend. Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut: An unglazed shell filled with white creme icing, topped with green icing and decorated with a sugar rainbow piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

The new doughnuts will be available at various Krispy Kreme locations and online through the Krispy Kreme app and website, a news release said. Guests can use the Krispy Kreme store locator to see which location near them has the new doughnut lineup.

Select grocery stores will also carry a special six‑pack of St. Patrick’s Day-inspired doughnuts, which include the chocolate iced doughnut decorated with St. Patrick’s sprinkles.

That pack of doughnuts will also be available at Krispy Kreme locations,