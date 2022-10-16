BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Korn front man and animal lover Jonathan Davis has announced a new accessories brand for pets called Freak on a Leash, according to Jonathan Davis’ official Facebook page.

The brand takes its name from Korn’s Follow the Leader single “Freak on a Leash.” The first collection was exclusively designed by the lead singer and pays homage to the horror and rock music Korn fans have come to love, according to his social media post.

The ‘Freak on a Leash’ product line debuted at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on Oct. 8. TMH is a non-profit, volunteer-based foundation that has been saving the lives of homeless animals since 2001. A portion of the proceeds sold at the Aftershock Festival, as well as from the web store launch, will be donated to the Take Me Home organization.

The merch will be sold via their web store on Oct. 28.