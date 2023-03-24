(WHTM) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that about 33,100 of Kawasaki’s riding lawn mower engines are being recalled due to fire hazards.

The affected engines were sold nationwide under the Ferris and SCAG brand names from November 2017 through September 2022.

According to the CPSC, contact with the fuel pump cover can damage the high-pressure fuel line, causing a fuel leak that can result in burn and fire hazards.

The engines involved in the recall are from model years 2018 through 2022 for the Kawasaki FT730V-EFI series. The series numbers are printed on the engine air filter covers, while the engine model and serial numbers can be found on the engine fan housing.

The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall:

Model Number Specification Number Engine Serial Number Range FT730V AS41, BS41, CS41, DS41,

AS42, BS42, CS42, DS42 FT730VA00107 – FT730VA66205 Information provided by CPSC

Kawasaki has received four reports involving leaking high-pressure fuel lines, including one fire. No one has been injured so far.

Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is also contacting all known purchasers directly.