LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is alerting area citizens to an upcoming seat belt checkpoint as part of the current Click It or Ticket Campaign.

Sheriff Craig Webre says the checkpoint will be carried out during daylight hours Thursday, June 2 and that local deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations.

The Sheriff says these checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.

Click here for additional information on the Click It or Ticket Campaign.