(KFDX/KJTL) — All Jersey Mike’s Subs locations nationwide are participating in a Day of Giving by donating all of the day’s sales to local nonprofit organizations.

According to a press release from the company, 100% of all sales made – not just the day’s profits – on Wednesday will be donated to a charity serving the area where the store is located. The company estimates $20 million will be donated by day’s end.

The charity initiative is part of Jersey Mike’s 13th annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, which culminates in the company’s nationwide Day of Giving.

All of Jersey Mike’s nearly 2,500 U.S. locations are participating, but where the money goes varies based on location. Causes include Make-A-Wish funds, fighting childhood hunger, contributing to cancer survivors’ college funds, local Boys & Girls Clubs and more.

You can find out where your local Jersey Mike’s is donating the day’s proceeds on the company’s website.

The company said its annual Day of Giving is its busiest day of the year.

The proceeds will be donated regardless of how you make your purchase – in store, online or via third-party delivery. Even chip and drink sales count, the company said.