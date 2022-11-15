TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A clue that appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is sparking backlash.

In Sunday’s episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue in a category where all responses contained the letter “A,” according to the New York Post.

One of the clues in the category was phrased as follows: “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”

“What are alligators?” was the correct response, provided on Sunday’s episode by Booster.

Fans have since criticized the mention of Laundrie, who was the primary person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a notebook before taking his own life.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Laundrie’s remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — which, yes, is also home to alligators and other wildlife — although many Twitter users are having a hard time understanding why the clue needed to mention Laundrie, or his suicide, at all.

One Twitter user called the clue “insensitive.” Others called it “tasteless.”

“One of the worst answers ever tonight, @Jeopardy,” one viewer wrote. “The Brian Laundrie one showed a complete lack of class and total disrespect.”

“That @Jeopardy question mentioning brian laundrie and the answer was alligators?? what the actual hell[?] that was so…out of line?? not necessary? there was no reason to mention him at ALL!!!!” another tweeted.